Shagor Indian takeaway in Burnley named ‘Takeaway of the Year’ at Northern England Curry Awards 2025

By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:51 BST
Burnley’s Shagor Indian takeout in Colne Road has been named ‘Takeaway of the Year’ at the first Northern England Curry Awards 2025.

The establishment won the honour at a glittering awards ceremony at Moor Hall Hotel and Spa in Sutton Coldfield, which celebrates and promotes the contributions of the curry industry.

It is the latest in a long line of industry plaudits Shagor has gained over the years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head chef Shumon Miah praised his colleagues and customers when he said: “As always we couldn’t possibly do it without our wonderful team and the most loyal customers. Thanks to you all for your continued support of Shagor. I am feeling incredibly grateful.”

Burnley's Shagor was named Takeaway of the Year at the Northern England Curry Awards 2025placeholder image
Burnley's Shagor was named Takeaway of the Year at the Northern England Curry Awards 2025

The Northern England Curry Awards’ goal is to deliver more than 150 honours over the next 12 months around the world.

Organisers have said that this year’s finalists represent the “crème de la crème” of curry industry, showcasing the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the north of England.

Related topics:BurnleySutton ColdfieldOrganisers
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice