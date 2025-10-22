Shagor Indian takeaway in Burnley named ‘Takeaway of the Year’ at Northern England Curry Awards 2025
The establishment won the honour at a glittering awards ceremony at Moor Hall Hotel and Spa in Sutton Coldfield, which celebrates and promotes the contributions of the curry industry.
It is the latest in a long line of industry plaudits Shagor has gained over the years.
Head chef Shumon Miah praised his colleagues and customers when he said: “As always we couldn’t possibly do it without our wonderful team and the most loyal customers. Thanks to you all for your continued support of Shagor. I am feeling incredibly grateful.”
The Northern England Curry Awards’ goal is to deliver more than 150 honours over the next 12 months around the world.
Organisers have said that this year’s finalists represent the “crème de la crème” of curry industry, showcasing the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the north of England.