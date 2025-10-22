Shagor Indian takeaway in Burnley named ‘Takeaway of the Year’ at Northern England Curry Awards 2025

Burnley’s Shagor Indian takeout in Colne Road has been named ‘Takeaway of the Year’ at the first Northern England Curry Awards 2025.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The establishment won the honour at a glittering awards ceremony at Moor Hall Hotel and Spa in Sutton Coldfield, which celebrates and promotes the contributions of the curry industry.

It is the latest in a long line of industry plaudits Shagor has gained over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head chef Shumon Miah praised his colleagues and customers when he said: “As always we couldn’t possibly do it without our wonderful team and the most loyal customers. Thanks to you all for your continued support of Shagor. I am feeling incredibly grateful.”

Burnley's Shagor was named Takeaway of the Year at the Northern England Curry Awards 2025

The Northern England Curry Awards’ goal is to deliver more than 150 honours over the next 12 months around the world.

Organisers have said that this year’s finalists represent the “crème de la crème” of curry industry, showcasing the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the north of England.