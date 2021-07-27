Rosegrove junior football team hoping to do the business thanks to company's sponsorship

Paul Cowburn, Hugh Entwistle, Tristan Kelly, Finlay Goodwin, Ismail Usman, Aiden Whitehead, Andrew Bibby, Morgan Graham, Connor Evans, Alfie Jones, Rhys Trezise, Jack Lawrence, Charlie Kelly and Liam Bottomley, along with football coach, Scott Barlow and team assistant, Anabelle Barlow.

Burnley-based marketing agency Root Fifty-Two has signed up as the sponsor of Rosegrove FC’s U13s football team.

“We’re really happy to support the Rosegrove Ninjas by sponsoring the team’s new kits,” said Root Fifty-Two Director, Kimberley Thompson. “The town and local area is a really important part of who we are as an agency - it’s where the company started, and it’s been our home for the last 13 years.

“We’re proud to be based in Burnley, and it’s nice to be able to get involved more with the local community by actively supporting a local team. It was great to see the Ninjas all enjoying their new kits, and getting back out on the field with their friends, now that the restrictions have been lifted.”

One of Rosegrove FC’s long-standing players, 12-year-old Finlay Goodwin, has been at the thee club since he was three.

He said: “It’s so good to be back playing football. The team is my life, and being a part of it is the best experience I’ve ever had.”

Chairman of Rosegrove FC, Michael Caine, said: “Root Fifty-Two’s sponsorship of the Rosegrove Ninjas is a fantastic gesture, and it’s very much appreciated.

"As a grassroots football club, it’s critical that we build long-lasting relationships with local businesses in order to help support the children in the community to play football.