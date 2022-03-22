Ribble Valley clinic wins big at UK Aesthetic Awards
Dr Sobia Medispa, based in Clitheroe, won two national awards for “Best Clinic North” and “Reception team of the year”, at The Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.
The Aesthetic Awards 2022 was attended by over 900 cosmetic surgery, aesthetic and medical beauty industry guests.
Known as the 'Oscars of Aesthetics', the awards were attended by industry experts, practitioners and key opinion leaders.
“We are delighted to be recognised by the aesthetic industry. Not only to be recognised as the best clinic in the North region, but for all the hard work that our amazing reception team do behind the scenes. We are committed to our patients and their journey to transforming their wellbeing, with ground-breaking treatments and the highest safety standards” says Dr Sobia Syed who is the lead medical director.”
This is the third year of recognition for Dr Sobia Medispa at the Aesthetics Awards, with previous commendations in 2019 and 2021.