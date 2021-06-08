Ribble Valley business pledges year-long support to Burnley homelessness charity

Emmaus Burnley provides a home, work and personal support to people who have experienced homelessness. The Digital 22 partnership will cover a range of projects throughout the year to help raise awareness and funds for the charity.

Employees at Digital 22 specialise in a range of online marketing skills and have kicked off the partnership by creating a documentary that showcases the work of Emmaus Burnley.

Alongside raising awareness, the team at Digital 22 will fundraise for the charity starting with a 96-mile hike across Scotland’s West Highland Way and a GoFundMe page where employees are donating £1 for every day they fast during Ramadan.

Melanie Gilmore, talent and culture manager at Digital 22, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside Emmaus this year and seeing the great work that happens within their community. This has meant the team have been fully onboard, coming up with ideas to meet our goal to donate our time and money each quarter to help raise awareness for the community in Burnley.”

Emmaus Burnley supports up to 24 formerly homeless people by providing them with a stable home and meaningful work for as long as they need it. The charity operates two stores in Burnley and Rochdale with all the money raised used to help people out of homelessness.

Stephen Buchanan, Director at Emmaus Burnley, said: “We are extremely grateful that Digital 22 has chosen to support Emmaus Burnley. Filming the documentary was a great experience for our charity and we were delighted to see how interested the team at Digital 22 were in the work we do. This is an exciting partnership and we’re looking forward to working together to promote Emmaus Burnley.”

Digital 22 specialises in the utilisation of HubSpot, which is an inbound marketing and Customer Relationship Manager platform. The company launched in 2011 and has since grown from half a dozen employees to more than 40 with a client list spanning 13 countries.

To learn more and give your support to Digital 22’s current fundraisers for Emmaus Burnley, visit:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ramadan-digital-22-x-emmaus?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joshua-quarrie