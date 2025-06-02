Modest investments have turned into million-pound fortunes 🎉

Lucky winners from Stockport and Edinburgh each bagged £1 million in June’s Premium Bonds draw

Both winners hold £5,000 in Premium Bonds, with winning bonds bought in 2005 and 2019

Premium Bonds offer tax-free prizes instead of interest, with jackpots up to £1 million

Over 19,000 high-value prizes awarded this month, including 79 payouts of £100,000

Fully backed by the UK Government, Premium Bonds are a secure and fun way to save

Two lucky UK savers are celebrating a £1 million windfall after winning big in the June 2025 Premium Bonds prize draw.

Premium Bonds, issued by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), offer a unique way to save: instead of earning interest, each bond is entered into a monthly prize draw.

Prizes range from £25 all the way up to a £1 million jackpot. While there's no guaranteed return, your initial investment is always secure.

You can purchase Premium Bonds from just £25, up to a maximum of £50,000. They’re available online through the NS&I website or by post with an application form and cheque.

Winners are drawn at random each month by ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment), the trusted system that’s been powering draws since 1957.

Fully backed by the UK Government, Premium Bonds offer a safe way to save – with the added excitement of possibly winning a life-changing prize.

Who are the big winners this month?

This month’s first £1 million winner is from Stockport and holds £5,000 in Premium Bonds. Their winning bond, 103FE583469, was purchased nearly 20 years ago in November 2005.

The second jackpot winner, from Edinburgh, also has £5,000 invested. Their winning bond, 352AC359547, was bought in February 2019.

While the million-pound prizes grab the headlines, 79 people won £100,000 each in June’s draw, with NS&I awarding 19,581 “high value” prizes in total.

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I’s website. To see if your Premium Bonds have won a prize, use their official prize checker.

