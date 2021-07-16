Plans to turn Lowerhouse Cricket Club tea room into pizza parlour given green light

Councillors approved the plans after hearing from Lowerhouse chairman Stan Heaton

Burnley Council’s development control committee overturned a recommendation to refuse the change from officers on Thursday.

Lowerhouse Cricket Club, founded in 1862, applied to Burnley Council for planning permission to use the detached function room as a hot food takeaway as well as a tea room.

It wants to lease part of it to Street Food Pizza of nearby Victory House for an initial 12 months in return for the firm investing in repairing the building.

But a planning officers’ report recommended refusal of the application for the change at the Brooks Foundation Ground on David Wren Way as an over-intensification of the site causing road safety concerns.

A supporting statement from the club says that the secondhand Scout hut reassembled on the site in the 1960s needed roof repairs costing £42,000.

But after hearing from club chairman Stan Heaton the committee voted to approve the change of use with extra conditions to ensure highway safety outside the ground.

The club statement said Street Food Pizza would create three part-time jobs serving meals to eat in and take out.

Mr Heaton said: “We are very pleased.

“The tea room will continue to operate as a tea room during cricketing hours. We are just adding a pizza counter.