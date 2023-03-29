Our photographer and videographer was given a behind the scenes first look at what to expect at Nelson’s very McDonald’s drive-thru and restaurant, which opens today (Wednesday).
We went into the kitchen and around the dining areas to take a look.
1. Screens to order food from inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Exterior of the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Seating areas inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Seating areas inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
