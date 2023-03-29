News you can trust since 1877
Picture gallery of new Nelson McDonald's drive-thru and restaurant

Our photographer and videographer was given a behind the scenes first look at what to expect at Nelson’s very McDonald’s drive-thru and restaurant, which opens today (Wednesday).

By Dominic Collis
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:03 BST

We went into the kitchen and around the dining areas to take a look.

Screens to order food from inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson.

1. Screens to order food from inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Screens to order food from inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Exterior of the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson.

2. Exterior of the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Exterior of the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Seating areas inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson.

3. Seating areas inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Seating areas inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Seating areas inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson.

4. Seating areas inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Seating areas inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

