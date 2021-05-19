Pendle gift shop and bistro owner inviting others to share the love

Andrea Pinder

Andrea Pinder, who owns Presentation and Bistro 7, knows only too well the negative impact the pandemic has had on local businesses, but she is back more positive and determined than ever.

Andrea said: “Like so many businesses, we’ve found the last year really tough.

"Though we were open during our busy Christmas and Valentine’s periods last year, we headed towards Mother’s Day knowing we were going to be closed, meaning we had no chance to put on a sale and invest that money into our spring orders.

“Thankfully, by getting the initial £10,000 government grant funding, we could pay off all supplier invoices and ensure enough money in the pot to pay our staff before furlough was available.

"The grant really did enable the business to survive in those worrying few months.”

During long periods of lockdown, Andrea updated the shop’s interior with a full repaint and this year she revamped the bistro ready for its re-opening.

She also set up a website to continue trading online, offering a click and collect and local delivery service to customers.

Andrea admits it was a tough and often lonely time, yet she has remained stoic throughout and is very grateful for the grants she has received.

She said: “The recent Restart Grant enabled me to refresh the bistro. We bought a new countertop, a new bar, and new ledges and stools.

“We’ve expanded our offer to include picnic boxes, afternoon teas, and wine and cheese packages which we think will be popular when the weather lifts and people can visit picnic sites or, if they have a garden, enjoy an alfresco meal.

“I’m so grateful to our customers who have remained loyal to us throughout the pandemic and urge people to continue to shop local as we begin to exit it.”

“It’s now up to us as business owners to be a positive force and to make people feel safe and welcome when they visit us.

“We honestly don’t care if they’re just browsing or bobbing in for a much needed chat, we just want to see them again.”

Dean Langton, Pendle Council’s chief executive, said: “We admire Andrea’s positive approach to re-opening wish her every success for the future.

“Grants are still available for both non-essential retail businesses and hospitality, accommodation, leisure, personal care and gym businesses to aid safe re-openings,” he added

“We urge business owners to find out about the options available to them.”