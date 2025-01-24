Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NatWest plans to close 53 more branches between April and June 2025

The bank has shut 1,431 branches since 2015, including 48 last year

The closures are part of a shift toward prioritising digital banking services

Concerns have been raised for customers in rural areas or those reliant on local branches

One of the UK’s largest banks, serving over 19 million customers, has announced plans to shut 53 more branches.

The closures - which will take place between April and June - will add to the ever growing tally of NatWest Group closures.

Since January 2015, NatWest Group - which also owns Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank - has closed 1,431 branches, according to Which?. This includes 48 closures last year and 20 in 2023.

People walk pass a branches of HSBC, Natwest and Barclays banks on a pedestrianised shopping street in Bracknell town centre (Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The full list of NatWest branches closing is as follows:

Accrington – June 5

Alfreton – June 2

Beverley – June 25

Bishop Auckland – April 29

Blackburn, Audley, Copy Nook – May 12

Bridlington – June 11

Cannock – May 12

Cleveleys – April 28

Derby, Allenton – May 13

Dewsbury – April 28

Ellesmere Port – June 4

Failsworth, Hollinwood, Oldham Road – May 7

Farnworth – May 15

Garstang – June 26

Goole – May 14

Keighley – June 16

Leeds, Chapel Allerton, Harrogate Road – April 30

Leeds, Cross Gates – June 10

Leek – June 16

Leyland, Golden Hill, Chapel Brow – May 15

Liverpool, Walton Vale – May 14

Long Eaton – May 29

Louth – May 28

Manchester – June 11

Mansfield – June 26

Market Drayton – to be confirmed

Mexborough – June 3

Middleton – April 30

Morley – May 8

Nantwich – June 19

Newark-on-Trent – June 17

Newcastle upon Tyne, West Denton – May 1

Nottingham, Sherwood, Hucknall Road – May 21

Nottingham, West Bridgford – June 24

Rawtenstall – May 29

Rochdale – June 10

Salford, Trafford Park, Third Avenue – May 20

Sheffield, Ecclesall Road – May 7

St Annes On Sea – June 24

Stafford – June 25

Stockport, Hazel Grove – June 19

Stockport, Heaton Moor – June 3

Stockton-on-Tees – June 4

Stoke-on-Trent, Longton – June 5

Urmston – May 13

Uttoxeter – June 2

Wallasey – May 21

Washington – June 17

Widnes – May 8

Willerby – April 29

Wilmslow – May 20

Windermere – May 1

Worksop – June 18

The bank said the decision is part of a broader strategy to prioritise digital banking services. But many individuals, including older or disabled customers and small business owners, depend on local branches.

Rural areas, in particular, often face challenges with poor broadband or mobile signal, making online banking difficult to access.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) requires banks and building societies to ensure communities still have access to cash and basic banking services when branches close.

This may include installing ATMs or creating banking hubs in Post Offices where basic banking services can be accessed.

What do you think about NatWest’s decision to close more branches? Will this impact you or your community? Share your thoughts, experiences and suggestions in the comments section.