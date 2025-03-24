Morrisons closing: full list of UK stores and cafes affected by closures, which pharmacies are closing - news
- A UK supermarket has announced plans to close various in-store services, including cafes, convenience stores, and fresh food counters
- Up to 365 jobs could be at risk, though many staff will be redeployed within the company
- Affected closures include 52 cafes, 17 Morrisons Daily stores, 35 meat and fish counters, and 4 pharmacies
- The supermarket chain said rising operational costs were to blame for the changes
One of the UK’s largest supermarket chains has announced that up to 365 jobs could be at risk due to plans to close some of its cafes, convenience stores, florists, and fresh food counters.
Morrisons said these services were becoming more costly to operate than the revenue generated from customer spending.
While many of the impacted staff are expected to be redeployed to other roles within the company, around 365 employees are still at risk of redundancy.
Rami Baitieh, Morrisons’ chief executive, said the changes were a “necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate” the chain and invest in areas that “customers really value”.
“Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertainty they will cause to some of our colleagues,” he said.
The closures will affect 52 cafes, all 18 market kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters, and four pharmacies.
Which Morrisons Daily stores are closing?
Morrisons Daily are smaller locations offering extended hours and focusing on local convenience.
The full list of Morrisons Daily stores set to close:
- Bath, Moorland Road
- Exeter, 51 Sidwell Street
- Goring-By-Sea, Strand Parade
- Gorleston, Lowestoft Road
- Great Barr, Queslett Road
- Haxby Village
- Peebles, 3-5 Old Town
- Poole, Waterloo Estate
- Romsey, The Cornmarket
- Selsdon, Featherbed Lane
- Shenfield, 214 Hutton Road
- Stewarton, Lainshaw Street
- Tonbridge, Higham Lane Est
- Whickham, Oakfield Road
- Woking, Westfield Road
- Wokingham, 40 Peach Street
- Worle
Which Morrisons Cafés are closing?
Chief Executive Rami Baitiéh said Morrisons Café have “a bright future” in “most locations”, but “a minority have specific local challenges and in those locations, regrettably, closure and re-allocation of the space is the only sensible option.
“In some stores where we are closing counters or Cafés, we plan to work with third parties to provide a relevant specialist offer.”
The full list of the Morrisons Cafés earmarked for closure:
- Banchory North, Deeside Road
- Bathgate
- Bellshill, John Street
- Blackburn, Railway Road
- Borehamwood
- Bradford, Thornbury
- Brecon, Free Street
- Bromsgrove, Buntsford Industrial Park
- Caernarfon, North Road
- Connah's Quay
- Crowborough
- Dumbarton, Glasgow Road
- East Kilbride, Lindsayfield
- East Kilbride, Stewartfield
- Elland
- Erskine, Bridgewater Shopping Centre
- Failsworth, Poplar Street
- Glasgow, Newlands
- Gloucester, Metz Way
- Gorleston, Blackwell Road
- Hadleigh
- Helensburgh
- High Wycombe, Temple End
- Kirkham, Poulton Street
- Largs, Irvine Road
- Leeds, Horsforth
- Leeds, Swinnow Road
- Leighton Buzzard, Lake Street
- Littlehampton, Wick
- London, Harrow, Hatch End
- London, Erith
- London, Queensbury
- London, Stratford
- London, Wood Green
- Lutterworth, Bitteswell Rd
- Mansfield, Woodhouse
- Newcastle, UT Cowgate
- Northampton, Kettering Road
- Oxted, Station Yard
- Paisley, Falside Road
- Portsmouth, Great Park
- Reigate, Bell Street
- Sidcup, Westwood Lane
- Solihull, Warwick Rd
- Stirchley
- Troon, Academy Street
- Warminster, Weymouth Street
- Watford, Ascot Road
- Welwyn Garden City, Black Fan Road
- Weybridge, Monument Hill
- Wishaw, Kirk Road
Which Market Kitchen locations are closing?
He added that Market Street is “a beacon of differentiation” for Morrisons, and that the company “remain committed to it”.
- Aberdeen, King Street
- Basingstoke, Thorneycroft
- Brentford, Waterside
- Cheltenham, Up Hatherley
- Eccles, Irwell Place
- Edgbaston
- Gravesend, Coldharbour Road
- Kirkby
- Leeds, Kirkstall
- Lincoln, Triton Road
- Little Clacton, Centenary Way
- London, Canning Town
- London, Camden Town
- Milton Keynes, Westcroft
- Nottingham, Netherfield
- Stoke, Festival Park
- Tynemouth, Preston Grange
- Verwood
Which Morrisons Pharmacies are closing?
The four pharmacies set to close are located at the Birmingham Small Heath, the Blackburn Railway Road, the Bradford Victoria, and the London Wood Green branches.
Which Morrisons Florists are closing?
- Aberdeen, King Street
- Bradford, Enterprise 5
- Evesham, Four Pool Estate
- London, Canning Town
- Newcastle Under Lyme, Goose Street
- Rubery, Bristol Road South
- Sheffield, Meadowhead
- Sheldon
- St Albans, Hatfield Road
- St Helens, Boundary Road
- Stirchley
- Sunderland, Doxford Park
- Swinton, Swinton Hall Road
