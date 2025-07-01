The 10 ‘dead zones’ where it is hardest to get a mobile phone signal in the UK

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 12:33 BST

Could you be living in - or planning to visit - one of these ‘dead zones’ 📱😫

Summer is finally here and you might be preparing to get away soon. If you are plotting a staycation to make the most of the natural beauty on show in the UK, you don’t want to be caught in a phone signal blackspot.

After all, in our modern digital age, getting caught with bad or no reception can be incredibly irritating. It is not only the inability to get calls or texts - it can also mean no access to the internet, for navigation as an example.

Sign up for our NationalWorld newsletter - delivered Mon-Fri to your inbox.

Whether you are travelling or just wondering if the signal in your area is particularly bad - you will want to be aware of the so-called ‘phone signal blackspots’. The Express reports that the team at Nomad have highlighted the 10 dead spots where you will get the worst coverage, using official data from Ofcom to identify them.

The list is in no particular order and includes the places that can be hardest to get mobile reception. Find out if you are living in one - or planning to visit one this summer.

Have you had long-standing problems with your phone signal where you live? We would love to hear from you. Get in touch by email: [email protected].

A major signal dead spot can be found in the postcode of TA5 1AR in the village of Aisholt, Somerset. It also covers Lower Aisholt - and the rural area surrounding them.

1. Aisholt, Somerset

A major signal dead spot can be found in the postcode of TA5 1AR in the village of Aisholt, Somerset. It also covers Lower Aisholt - and the rural area surrounding them. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
This village in Devon (EX16 9JT) is one of the dead spots. However it is a rural village with a population of just over 200 people, so perhaps it is not a surprise that it has dodgy phone signal.

2. East Anstey, Devon

This village in Devon (EX16 9JT) is one of the dead spots. However it is a rural village with a population of just over 200 people, so perhaps it is not a surprise that it has dodgy phone signal. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
For those in the postcode of B60 4BS in Hanbury, Worcestershire, you are likely to struggle to get a phone signal because it is one of the worst dead spots in the UK. It covers parts of the outskirts of the rural village including a first school.

3. Hanbury, Worcestershire

For those in the postcode of B60 4BS in Hanbury, Worcestershire, you are likely to struggle to get a phone signal because it is one of the worst dead spots in the UK. It covers parts of the outskirts of the rural village including a first school. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
If you go down to the postcode of BB12 9BW in Kent you’re sure of a big surprise - except instead of Teddy Bears picnic it will be poor phone signal. This dead spot falls on the outskirts of the village of Higham and includes a street of houses.

4. Higham, Kent

If you go down to the postcode of BB12 9BW in Kent you’re sure of a big surprise - except instead of Teddy Bears picnic it will be poor phone signal. This dead spot falls on the outskirts of the village of Higham and includes a street of houses. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostMobile phonesTech
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice