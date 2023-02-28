Steve Metcalf will travel to Sweden in March to participate in the first ever SPAR International Driver of the Year competition at Scania’s Head Office.

The competition will see Steve complete a driving test with a Scania instructor at the test track to measure driver performance with different vehicle combinations.

There will also be safety tests to complete and time and obstacle challenges to assess reversing and manoeuvring skills.

Spar driver Steve Metcalf

Participants will also get the opportunity to visit the Scania factory to see the latest vehicles, innovations, and drive a range of different Scania vehicles.

It has been an interesting road for Steve, from Barrowford, who gained the first of his HGV licences after leaving his managerial position in the corporate world a decade ago.

He has been driving HGVs for 10 years at James Hall & Co. Ltd, SPAR UK’s primary wholesaler and distributor for the North of England, and Steve visits Yorkshire, Cumbria, the North Midlands, and stores around Lancashire in a typical working week.

Steve said: “I am really looking forward to the challenge in Sweden. It will be a new one for me, but I am relishing the opportunity.

“When I left my desk job in the business world, I never thought the journey would take me to where I am today.

“I have no regrets and I have loved every minute of it. Among my colleagues, I have made some great friends for life at James Hall.

“I absolutely love my job and my cab is the best office window in the world. You could not wish for a better one with the routes that I have.”

Competitions like this are one of the benefits drivers can take advantage of being part of the wider SPAR network at James Hall & Co. Ltd, and SPAR is one of the world’s best known retail brands with a presence in 48 countries across four continents.