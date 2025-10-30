Once written off as a relic of the past, the music retailer is striking a new chord 🎵

Once on the brink of collapse, HMV is pressing ahead with a major high street comeback

The retailer will open three new stores in Peterborough, Cork, and The Hague this year

Its Peterborough branch marks a return to the city after a five-year absence

The Cork store strengthens HMV’s Irish presence, while The Hague will be its first-ever Dutch site

Managing director Phil Halliday says the expansion reflects strong public demand and a focus on Europe and Ireland for growth

The revival of an iconic high street brand that was once on the brink of collapse shows no signs of slowing down, with three new stores confirmed to open in the coming months across the UK, Ireland, and mainland Europe.

HMV’s managing director Phil Halliday said the opening of the new stores followed years of negotiations and “strong public demand” for the brand’s return.

Having survived administration in 2019, HMV’s return has been marked by an ambitious revival of its iconic pink-and-black branding, a renewed focus on vinyl and pop culture, and a new generation of shoppers discovering the joy of physical media.

Vinyl records and CD's at the HMV store on Oxford Street in London. Once on the brink of collapse, the retailer is pressing ahead with a major high street comeback (Photo: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“We’re constantly striving to create new homes for communities of fans to come together and share their love of music and popular culture,” Halliday said.

He added that the company’s current focus was on Ireland and mainland Europe, “where it currently makes more sense to do so from a business point of view”.

Where will the new HMV stores be?

The entertainment retailer will launch new branches in Peterborough (England), Cork (Ireland), and The Hague (Netherlands) before the end of the year.

HMV’s Peterborough store will open in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, marking the brand’s return to the city after a five-year absence.

Halliday said: “We’re so thrilled that, after five years of working on a deal, we’re finally able to open a new store in Peterborough.”

In Ireland, HMV will strengthen its foothold with a new shop in Merchants Quay Shopping Centre, Cork, its third in the country.

And The Hague branch will become the retailer’s first-ever store in the Netherlands, adding to its growing European presence following launches in Belgium and Ireland.

New HMV store locations:

Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough

Merchants Quay Shopping Centre, Cork

City centre, The Hague (Netherlands)