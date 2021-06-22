HAPPA's 'Fussy Filly' shop raring to reopen soon

The Fussy Filly is reopening soon

Nobody will forget March 2020 when, like so many others, the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of HAPPA’s (Horses and Ponies Protection Association), Shores Hey Farm at Briercliffe, including the farm’s successful tack and gift shop, The Fussy Filly.

The shop, at the time, was an extremely important source of funds for the charity through the sale of second hand tack items donated by supporters, which were not needed for the resident horses and ponies, and a selection of new products. A time full of fear and trepidation did not dampen the HAPPA team spirit however, and indeed marked a new beginning for The Fussy Filly.

HAPPA’s Head of Income Generation, Laura Brown, threw herself into putting the whole shop offering online and running monthly live tack auctions so that the charity’s supporters were able to continue shopping and raise funds for HAPPA.

In addition, due to the pandemic, HAPPA’s senior management team were able to relook at the visitor offering and recognised that a larger shop space was desperately needed to enhance the shopping experience. Work commenced on the refurbishment of a bigger space.

Laura said: “What a journey the last 12 months has been, ensuring we meet the needs of a nation forced into lockdown has been no mean feat. I am so proud of how our humble offering has grown into something that will be able to generate funds for HAPPA.

"The Fussy Filly has undergone a huge transformation including the launch of a new ecommerce site and a new shop space.

"We now have a huge selection of both new and second hand equestrian items, country farm dog range and farm themed toys and teddies, perfect for any equine enthusiasts. The online shop www.thefussyfilly.co.uk now ensures a wider reach to people of the products we have to offer, this alongside the new, bigger, shop will allow an exciting fundraising venture to go from strength to strength. We cannot wait to open again, the day can’t come quickly enough!”

The new shop at Shores Hey Farm, Briercliffe, BB10 3QU, opens on June 28th at 11am, and everyone that shops there in the first month will be entered into a free draw to win horsey goodies.