Food hygiene ratings given to five Burnley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Burnley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
- The Agra, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Horse Hill Farm, Accrington Road, Hapton, Lancashire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 9.
- Top Taster, a takeaway at 46 Cambridge Drive, Padiham, Hapton, Lancashire was given a score of two on October 9.
- Lil's Pizza, a takeaway at 37a Oxford Road, Burnley, Lancashire was given a score of zero on October 10.
- Beijing Cantonese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2-6 Burnley Road, Dunnockshaw, Lancashire was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 11.
- Tulsi Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 11 Royle Road, Burnley, Lancashire was given a score of one on October 11.
A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".