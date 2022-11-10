News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings given to five Burnley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Burnley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 11:12am

- The Agra, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Horse Hill Farm, Accrington Road, Hapton, Lancashire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 9.

- Top Taster, a takeaway at 46 Cambridge Drive, Padiham, Hapton, Lancashire was given a score of two on October 9.

- Lil's Pizza, a takeaway at 37a Oxford Road, Burnley, Lancashire was given a score of zero on October 10.

Five Burnley businesses have awarded new food hygiene ratings

Most Popular

- Beijing Cantonese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2-6 Burnley Road, Dunnockshaw, Lancashire was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 11.

- Tulsi Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 11 Royle Road, Burnley, Lancashire was given a score of one on October 11.

A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

Read More
Multi-million pound ‘Town 2 Turf’ scheme set for big kick-off
BurnleyFood hygiene ratingsLancashireFood Standards Agency