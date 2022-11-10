- The Agra, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Horse Hill Farm, Accrington Road, Hapton, Lancashire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 9.

- Top Taster, a takeaway at 46 Cambridge Drive, Padiham, Hapton, Lancashire was given a score of two on October 9.

- Lil's Pizza, a takeaway at 37a Oxford Road, Burnley, Lancashire was given a score of zero on October 10.

Five Burnley businesses have awarded new food hygiene ratings

- Beijing Cantonese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2-6 Burnley Road, Dunnockshaw, Lancashire was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 11.

- Tulsi Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 11 Royle Road, Burnley, Lancashire was given a score of one on October 11.