Clitheroe Market traders came together to say a fond farewell to a special couple who have retired after four decades.

Tom and his wife Julie Gruszka have retired after 40 years from their cooked-meat market stall business, having stood on Clitheroe Market since 1996.

Tom has gained a wonderful reputation over those years for not only his wonderful produce, but also his larger than life character, often holding court with his observations of the world and quips.

And although Julie may often have found herself the subject of Tom’s commentary, she has worked alongside him over the years and they have made a great team.

Tom and Julie Gruszka are retiring from Tom's Cooked Meats on Clitheroe Market after 40 years

Testament to the affection for Tom and Julie and their business, lots of people turned out especially on Saturday to raise a toast to them and wish them well in their much deserved retirement.

Customers need not fear though as in more recent times Tom has been passing on his knowledge to new owner Michael Bolton who is hoping to keep up all Tom’s hard work.

Alongside daughter Milly, and with support of wife Jill, the small family business will continue to serve the same produce, cooked using exactly the same methods and served in the same way.

Jill said: “In tribute to all the hard work Tom has put into the business over the years, Michael and Milly sought his approval to continue as ‘Tom’s Cooked Meats’ to which he has kindly agreed.

“Many customers were in agreement that the market won’t be quite the same with Tom and Julie but wished them every happiness in their retirement and were happy to see Tom’s legacy handed over to continue.”