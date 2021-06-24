Exciting plan to create new three-storey apartment block in Burnley town centre

The plan from Cheshire Homes UK would see 32 apartments created on three new floors built above existing shops on the corner of Croft Street and Yorkshire Street.

It is believed the owner of the site is keen to upgrade the buildings to make it a more attractive offer to retain the commercial tenants and to introduce a residential use into the upper floors to make the site a viable development overall.

Access to the residential apartments would be through the unit at 5 Croft Street, the former Greenwoods unit which would be given a new shop front. The existing staircase up to the residential floors would be retained with a new lift installed to the rear of the unit to give access to all the proposed upper floors.

CGI of how the site could look

The site is currently occupied by a group of two and three storey buildings fronting onto the street with a canopy over the shop fronts that wraps around the corner with a service yard to the rear.