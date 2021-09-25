EG Group £30 fuel limit: These are the Euro Garages petrol stations in Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn, Lancaster and across Lancashire

On Friday Lancashire-based EG group announced a £30 limit on fill-ups from its stations across the UK.

By Colin Ainscough
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 10:58 am
Updated Saturday, 25th September 2021, 11:00 am

The firm, owned by the Issa brothers, said the move was to "ensure as many [of our] customers have access to vehicular fuel."

Garages across the region were forced to close early on Friday (September 24), following increased demand.

These are the Lancashire Euro Garages petrol stations near you

These are the EG Group petrol stations near you in Lancashire:

Anchorsholme

Fleetwood Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 1LZ | Tel: 1253 858717

Blackpool

Preston New Road, Blackpool FY3 9TN | Tel: 01253 768799

Kirkham

Fleetwood Road, Kirkham, Preston PR4 3HE | Tel: 01253 836573

Preston East

Unit C, Preston East Services, Blubell Way, Fullwood, PR2 5PZ | Tel: 01772700519

Preston

200 Blackpool Road, PR1 6UY | Tel: 01772 652302

Penwortham

138 Leyland Road, Penwortham, PR1 9QD | Tel: 01772 749250

Salmesbury

Spring Lane, Salmesbury, Preston, Lancashire. PR5 0UX | Tel: 01772 877726

Clayton Brook

Preston Road, Chorley, Lancashire. PR6 7EJ | Tel: 01772 323521

Buckshaw Village

Buckshaw Village, Chorley. PR7 7NA | Tel: 01772 621749

Blackburn

103 Preston New Road, Blackburn. BB2 6BJ | Tel: 01254 662250

Blackburn

Frontier Park, Junction 6, M65, Blackburn. BB1 3HR

Blackburn Catherdral Quarter

Catherdral Square, Jubilee Street. BB1 1FB | Tel: 01254 672799

Clitheroe

Holm Road, Barrow. BB7 9WF | 01254 822875

Nelson

Manchester Road, Nelson, Lancashire. BB9 7SH | Tel: 01282 692849

Colne

Burnley Road, Colne. BB8 8LF | Tel: 01282 869830

Lancaster

Owen Road, Lancaster. LA1 2LL | Tel: 01524 388111

Morecambe

Regents Road, Morecambe. LA4 4QY | Tel: 01524 418182

Heysham

Oxcliffe Road, Heysham. LA3 1PS | Tel: 01524 855574