Earby company announces move into new markets

The Broughton team

Broughton has just announced that the business is expanding its services into the rapidly evolving cannabinoids industry.

Moving forward, the company will focus on accelerating products to market within strategic markets including pharmaceuticals, nicotine and cannabinoids.

Chief Executive Dr Paul Moran, who founded Broughton Laboratories in 2006, said: “The launch of the Broughton brand formalizes our rapidly developing position as a full-service solutions provider to the life sciences sector. We will continue our commitment to investing further into global operations delivering scientific and regulatory consultancy combined with comprehensive product development and laboratory services.

“This next phase of our expansion is a natural evolution to grow capacity and capabilities into the broad life sciences sector as technologies improve to target unmet market needs.”

As part of the rebrand Chief Scientific Officer, Chris Allen, commented: “One exciting aspect of this change is that it facilitates the expansion of our existing pharmaceutical quality and product stability services to support providers of pharmaceutical inhalation products.

"With expertise in device optimization, human factor studies, navigating complex regulatory pathways for combination products and a track record of quality compliance, our broad expert team can support device development from concept to commercialization.’’