Daisy Group's acquisition of XLN results in combined revenue of £200m

XLN provide over 100,000 small businesses with essential services including business broadband, phones and card payments. Completion is expected in early March.

Daisy’s mission of keeping Britain working is supplemented by the addition of XLN and extends its product portfolio to offer the widest choice of solutions to the business market.

This division of Daisy now boasts in excess of 200,000 customers with combined revenues of over £200m. and will continue to provide the best service levels for small and medium businesses; Daisy and XLN have over 17,400 excellent Trustpilot reviews.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daisy Group chairman Matthew Riley

Chairman Matthew Riley said: “With so much investment across the UK to improve the fibre infrastructure, Daisy is now well-positioned to help unlock the enhanced speed, reliability and security that customers want in their offices and shops up and down the country. There is also a vast opportunity in the creation of jobs as we need more staff to help deliver that service.”

The analogue network switch off is fast approaching, meaning UK businesses are being pushed to explore digital services. Daisy are at the forefront in helping their customers understand the benefits and make the transition and will be employing more sales and service teams to continue this support.

Dave McGinn, CEO of Daisy Communications, said: “I’ve always admired XLN and its philosophy of championing small businesses; it’s a great organisation and shares the same passion for customer service as demonstrated by their Trustpilot score.

"Daisy’s strategy has always been to acquire successful businesses and we’re delighted with the recent acquisition of XLN. We’re excited to work closely with the XLN team, to capitalise on our shared portfolio and to bring the best propositions and pricing to all of our customers. Ultimately, we want to keep enabling customers, collaboratively, to win in their marketplace.”

Christian Nellemann, founder and executive chairman of XLN, commented: “We have been highly successful in our support of small businesses since our launch in 2002. We have continually innovated in both products and services which has enabled the company to continue to grow. Therefore, we felt the time was right to hand the reins over to Daisy, who have a great track record of investing and enhancing the businesses they acquire; the business and our customers are in safe hands.”