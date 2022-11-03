The gym, based on the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate in Nelson, held its annual Halloween throwdown, raising a hair-raising £720 for the charity Children with Cancer UK.

Members of all abilities and ages were invited to don their scariest Halloween costumes, and placed in random teams of four to take part in four workouts throughout the day. Fancy dress costumes ranged from nuns, unicorns and cheerleaders to skeletons, pumpkins and witches.

The workouts themselves were no easy feat, with a challenging two mile run to start the day, followed by burpees, deadlifts, max barbell movements, kettlebell swings and box jumps.

CrossFit Pendle hosted its annual Halloween competition at the weekend, where 50 members took part in a number of gruelling workouts

Mike Rawson, owner and head coach at CrossFit Pendle said: “I look forward to this event every year. Not only is it for a great cause but the effort everyone puts into their outfits is incredible.

“It brings the community together, and I love watching members old and new all work together to get through each exercise.

“The day was electric, everyone gave it their all on the competition floor and it means so much that we’re able to host events like this, to raise funds for a charity close to our hearts.”

Some of the competitors

Winners of the competition were Andy Strange, Jasmine Nike, Nick Stansfield and Cheryl Ellis.