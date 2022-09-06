COST OF LIVING CRISIS: Here's a first look at Burnley support hub DEPHER as it moves into Keirby Walk to help more people survive winter as demand grows by 80%
A Burnley support hub helping people to survive winter has moved to new premises in the town centre as demand grows by around 80%.
James Anderson, who provides free plumbing work to elderly and disabled customers, relocated his scheme DEPHER from Rosegrove Lane into Keirby Walk yesterday.
The new two-floor town centre shop will make it easier for people to pick up free and discounted essential winter items and access support for food and heating costs. The initial opening hours are Monday to Friday from 9-30am to 2-30pm, and Saturday, 10am to 3pm.
Pride of Britain winner James (55) said: “The need for support has grown massively since we started - by about 80%.
Most Popular
-
1
10 photos of Burnley’s exciting new multi-million pound leisure development taking shape
-
2
COST OF LIVING CRISIS: 71-year-old owner of award-winning Burnley fish and chip shop Belfields facing £700 weekly energy bills fears gruelling winter will shut down thousands of small businesses
-
3
COST OF LIVING CRISIS: Burnley's Cuppa Cake shop owner vows to do all she can to stay open as threat of soaring energy bills spell disaster
-
4
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Burnley establishments, including Ballaro and Kenanks
-
5
COST OF LIVING CRISIS: Spiralling costs of produce and summer’s drought has impacted on Kathleen's Florist's one of Burnley's longest established businesses
“It’s now easier for the public to get to us as we’re near the bus station.
“A lot of people have come in today and have been really made up. We’ve had an absolutely brilliant reaction [from the public]. We love it.”
Downstairs, hub users can buy brand-new discounted items, such as toys, kettles, or clothing, or take home up to four free second-hand school essentials like shoes and stationary.
Support with food and heating issues can be accessed upstairs.
James added: “Many people are crying when they come in to us. If someone is really distressed, we can take them straight upstairs for assessment.
"We love the new space as it’s very homely. People can sit down, have a chat and a brew, and tell us their problems.”
See our video for a first look at the new town centre support hub.
Drop in to the shop to self-refer or contact James on [email protected] or 01282 420678.