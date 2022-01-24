Colne Market Hall and bus station earmarked for 'levelling up' makeover

Pendle Borough Council received £6.5m. from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund in November 2021 for a range of projects in the historic market town.

The Colne Market Hall and bus station project aims to provide improved retailing, new housing to encourage town centre living, as well as support sustainable travel and better connectivity to the town centre.

At a recent Policy and Resources meeting councillors agreed that PEARL Together will be selected as the developer for the Market Hall site, subject to the signing of a development agreement.

Colne Market Hall

Julie Whittaker, Housing, health and engineering services manager, explained: “By appointing PEARL Together, we can ensure the development of the site is fully integrated.

“They will handle everything from the planning application, preparing the site for building work and ensuring the scheme remains on track.”

A development scheme is now being drawn up which will highlight plans for the site and how the Levelling Up Fund will be spent.

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Council, said: “Plans for the Market Hall and bus station will need to be agreed and approved by councillors before seeking planning permission.

“We’ll ensure that business owners and local residents are kept informed of the proposals to revitalise and improve Colne town centre.”

The Levelling up Fund will also create a Heritage Quarter in Colne with investment in three theatres – Colne Muni, Pendle Hippodrome and the Little Theatre, making them fully accessible for people with disabilities.

PEARL Together will also act as the council’s agent in the development of the bus station site.