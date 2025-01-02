Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The retailer is expanding with new UK stores and plans to install solar panels 🌱

The Co-op is set to open 75 new stores across the UK this year

New stores last year include locations on university campuses, hospital sites and petrol forecourts

Major refurbishments are planned for up to 80 existing stores in 2025

The first new stores will open in Salford Quays and Newcastle Upon Tyne in early 2025

A major UK sup has revealed plans to open 75 new stores across the UK this year, alongside refurbishing numerous existing locations.

The new stores will be a mix of Co-op-owned and franchise-operated, building on the success of an increased number of franchises in 2024.

Last year’s new stores included those on university campuses, the first Co-op store in a hospital and additional locations on petrol forecourts. Up to 80 further Co-op stores will also undertake major refurbishments in 2025.

Where will the new Co-op stores be?

While the full list of 75 new Co-op locations has yet to be revealed, the first two new stores have been announced.

The first Co-op stores set to open in early 2025 will be in Salford Quays – The Anchorage and East Benton – Newcastle Upon Tyne. The Co-op is also planning to install up to 76,000 solar panels across 700 sites over the next three years.

Matt Hood, Co-op’s managing director, said: “We want everyone to have easy and convenient access to a Co-op store, wherever they live, and this year we are completely focused on achieving that through an ambitious and exciting new stores strategy.”

Further new stores are likely to be in areas where convenience and accessibility are key, and the Co-op is actively seeking new freehold and leasehold spaces as it expands its presence in the convenience sector.

Landlords and developers with suitable retail spaces available for lease or purchase can get in touch with Co-op Property at [email protected].

