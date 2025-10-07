This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get ahead of the festive rush and make your Christmas shopping easier and smarter 🎄

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Savvy shoppers are starting their Christmas shopping earlier than ever

Mid-October is already the time to think about festive gift lists

Planning ahead can make the season less stressful and more manageable

Early shopping helps you stay in control of your budget this Christmas

Getting a head start can make holiday spending smoother and smarter

It may only be mid-October, but the more savvy shoppers among us have already started ticking items off their Christmas lists.

While it’s tempting to leave it until December, when the festive music kicks in and the decorations are up, starting now can be one of the smartest money moves you make this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s why getting a head start on Christmas shopping can save you serious cash and stress:

A Christmas shopper makes her away along the High Street in Bath, England. Savvy shoppers are starting their Christmas shopping earlier than ever (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

1. You’ll avoid the ‘December Premium’

Prices tend to rise in the run-up to Christmas, particularly on in-demand items like toys, electronics and fragrances.

Retailers know that many shoppers leave things late and are willing to pay more to get what they need in time.

By starting early, you can take advantage of current price drops, mid-season sales, and ongoing supermarket or high street promotions before the seasonal surge hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll also have more time to shop around for the best price rather than panic-buying whatever’s left in stock. With tools like Google Shopping, PriceSpy, or Honey, you can easily compare costs and spot genuine deals.

2. You can spread the cost

Leaving all your shopping until December can put a serious strain on your bank balance.

Starting in October means you can spread the cost across several paydays, making it easier to budget without resorting to credit cards or buy-now-pay-later schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, buying one or two presents each week allows you to gradually build up your gift pile while keeping your regular outgoings manageable.

It also means you’ll avoid the post-Christmas regret of facing a large bill in January, when your finances might already be stretched.

3. Early birds catch the best offers

Retailers are already rolling out early Black Friday and pre-Christmas promotions, especially online.

Some supermarkets and big brands start discounting seasonal stock earlier each year to capture early shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re alert to these offers now, you’ll have the pick of genuine bargains before limited stocks disappear.

Keep an eye on “price lock” campaigns too, many supermarkets and major retailers have pledged to freeze prices on key gifts, groceries, and essentials for autumn, offering further savings if you buy now.

4. You’ll beat delivery delays and price hikes

Postal strikes may be off the cards this year, but demand on delivery services always peaks in December.

That means slower shipping times and, in some cases, higher courier costs as retailers pass on seasonal surcharges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shopping early gives you flexibility; you can choose standard (cheaper) delivery or click-and-collect without worrying about items arriving late.

You’ll also have time to take advantage of free delivery thresholds, loyalty points, or cashback offers that might not be available later on.

5. You can be more strategic with discounts and points

Starting early gives you the chance to plan your purchases around loyalty schemes and voucher offers.

For instance, you can build up supermarket points in the run-up to Christmas and redeem them for gifts or festive food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll also have time to stack savings; using cashback apps like TopCashback or Quidco, combining them with voucher codes, and claiming seasonal rebates. When you shop in a rush, these opportunities often get missed.

6. You’ll have more choice (and less stress)

Financially, it’s not just about what you spend, it’s about avoiding what you don’t have to spend.

Last-minute shopping often leads to impulse purchases and “that’ll do” gifts that cost more than planned.

By starting now, you can take your time to find thoughtful presents within budget, rather than splurging under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll also avoid those sneaky add-ons; express delivery fees, premium gift wrapping, or expensive stocking fillers grabbed at the till.

7. You can budget for the whole season, not just gifts

Christmas expenses go beyond presents. There’s food, travel, decorations, and social plans to factor in.

Starting shopping early helps you see the full financial picture and adjust accordingly.

You can set spending limits, take advantage of supermarket offers on festive treats as they appear, and even batch-cook or freeze items ahead of time to spread the cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.