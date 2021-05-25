Businesses can have name in lights at Turf Moor

Businesses could have their name in lights at Turf Moor

Four new tailored made packages aim to offer local firms the very best in branding, hospitality, and networking opportunities, helping put their business at the centre of a Premier League club with the local community at its heart.

Last week the club announced plans to install innovative digital branding and state-of-the-art LED big screen technology at Turf Moor, with the aim of both improving the matchday experience for fans and offering increased exposure to club partners.

The club is now offering partners in the region the opportunity to put their brand up in lights as part of the new packages – Business Club, Business Club Plus, Business Club Premium and Business Club Platinum.

Club chairman Alan Pace said the club are dedicated to growing relationships with businesses in the community as a vital next step in the future of Burnley FC. He said: “This is an exciting opportunity for regional partners to join our journey via a package that is best suited to them and make use of some of our fantastic new offerings at the club.

“We have a passionate commitment to our relationships with local businesses. This has always been a cornerstone of Burnley Football Club and is something we are keen to continue and improve”

On top of exposure offered through the new LED system, the club is offering a range of branding, benefits and experiences to cater for a range of budgets across the first three tiers.

Package dependent, this includes additional branding exposure, hospitality packages, tickets and additional money-can’t -buy experiences such as a five-a-side tournament on Turf Moor, player access and personalised merchandise.

The club is also offering a fourth tier ‘Business Club Platinum’ which is completely bespoke for partners that offers exclusive high-value assets.