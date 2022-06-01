Burnley town centre tearoom Krafty Cow receives Food Hygiene rating

A popular Burnley town centre tearoom has been handed its Food Hygiene rating.

Krafty Cow, St James Street, was given a five-out-of-five rating following an assessment on May 17th, the Food Standards Agency website shows.

Hygienic food handling and the management of food safety were all found to be good, while the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building was classed as very good.

Krafty Cow, Burnley.

The food hygiene scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.

