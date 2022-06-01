Krafty Cow, St James Street, was given a five-out-of-five rating following an assessment on May 17th, the Food Standards Agency website shows.

Hygienic food handling and the management of food safety were all found to be good, while the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building was classed as very good.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Krafty Cow, Burnley.