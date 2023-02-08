Sulimania Tandoori Takeaway, a takeaway at 184 Colne Road, was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Sulimania Tandoori Takeaway in Colne Road, Burnley, was awarded a three-out-of-five rating

A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".