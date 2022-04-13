Burnley takeaway given one-star hygiene rating by food safety inspectors
A Burnley takeaway has been handed a one-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
By Patrick Jack
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 5:26 pm
Mei Po in Waterbarn Street was given the score following an assessment on March 7.
Hygiene ratings are awarded from zero to five, with one star meaning that “major improvement is necessary”.
Read More
Read MoreTwo teenagers arrested on suspicion of arson after blaze engulfs derelict Burnle...
When assessing Mei Po, inspectors ruled that there was “improvement necessary” for hygienic food handling.
For management of food safety, it was judged that “major improvement is necessary” while cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was rated “good”.