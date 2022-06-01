Burnley pizza takeaway Food Hygiene rating rises from one to four after latest inspection

Pronto Pizza was handed a one star rating following an inspection on March 21.

However, after a visit from the food safety officer on May 27, the Sandygate takeaway has now been upgraded to a four.

Pronto Pizza in Sandygate, Burnley, has been handed a four food hygiene rating

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme used in England and Wales takes into consideration three important aspects of each food-related business and its operations.

Pronto was classed as “good” in the cleanliness and condition of its facilities, as well as the hygienic handling of food, including preparation, cooking, and re-heating. In terms of food management safety, an assessment of “generally satisfactory” was passed.