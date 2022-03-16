Burnley IT business Holker welcomes three familiar faces to the team

Graham Jackson, Matt Phillipson and Lindsey Ryan bring an additional 47 years of IT experience. In fact, all of them have worked in the Crown House building on the Network 65 Business Park when it was Lanway then Chess – the same place managing director Matthew Metcalfe worked as an engineer.

Matthew founded Holker IT in 2009 after spending more than 10 years learning his trade. He has continued to identify and recruit talent and grow the business – but with an emphasis on providing the best and most secure solutions to meet customer’s needs.

Graham, from Whitefield, joins the team as senior account manager. He has years of expertise in managed services, cyber security, IT infrastructure and virtualisation – with corporate clients in the manufacturing and food and hospitality sectors.

Matthew Metcalfe welcomes Matt Phillipson, Lindsey Ryan and Graham Jackson to Holker

Matt, from Burnley, has been working in IT since leaving college. Recruited as head of service, Matt brings additional leadership, structure, strategies and engagement, and a desire to drive further improvements within the growing business.

Matt said: “It’s good to work with Matthew again. He’s a passionate character and you want to work with driven people who want to make a difference.”

Lindsey, from Padiham, has been brought in to look after renewals and leads on the quoting, pricing, licences and warranties. Lindsey is the lynchpin between sales and technology – ensuring customers are happy and that their equipment and services are working as they should be.

Matthew Metcalfe, managing director of Holker, welcomed the familiar faces to the team.

He said: “Graham, Matt and Lindsey have already fitted well into the team and each is a great asset for Holker and join at a very exciting time for us.

“We are an ambitious company. We are on the right path and putting the right people in place to come with us on the journey.