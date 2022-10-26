News you can trust since 1877
Burnley food hygiene: Sumbul Kebab House and K2 Fast Food receive ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Burnley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

K2 Fast Food, at 162 St James’ Street, Burnley, Lancashire was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 26.

And Sumbul Kebab House, at 154 St James’ Street, Burnley, Lancashire was given a score of one on September 26.

It means that of Burnley's 133 takeaways with ratings, 68 (51%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

