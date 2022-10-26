Burnley food hygiene: Sumbul Kebab House and K2 Fast Food receive ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Burnley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
K2 Fast Food, at 162 St James’ Street, Burnley, Lancashire was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 26.
And Sumbul Kebab House, at 154 St James’ Street, Burnley, Lancashire was given a score of one on September 26.
It means that of Burnley's 133 takeaways with ratings, 68 (51%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.