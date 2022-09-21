Burnley 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops who have received three consecutive 5 star ratings for food hygiene

The Scores on the Doors website shows which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

It can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These are the takeaways, sandwich and chip shops in Burnley and Padiham that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of September 2022.

Aladdins Cave 1 Central Buildings, Burnley Road, Padiham, Lancashire BB12 8NB

Aladdins Cave 1 Central Buildings, Burnley Road, Padiham, Lancashire BB12 8NB

Banny's 29 Trafalgar Street, Burnley, Lancashire BB11 1TQ

Belfield's 72 Parliament Street, Burnley, Lancashire BB11 3JZ