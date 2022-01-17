Burnley company's latest acquisitions increase annual turnover to £100m.

The deals follow a number of other acquisitions made by EFS in recent years and further expands its reach across the UK.

Following the acquisitions, EFS now has a projected annual turnover of £100m.

The deals saw EFS acquire the entire issued share capitals of Gees Haulage Limited, which is located in Wakefield, and Gateshead-based Tyneside Express Transport. Both provide a comprehensive range of haulage, distribution and warehousing services. The acquisition team at EFS was led by Jordan Kellett.

Mark Jones

As a result of the acquisitions, 235 vehicles - including trailers - and 115,000 sq. ft of warehousing space have been to the firm’s portfolio. The values of the transactions have not been disclosed.

EFS Global is one of the UK’s largest freight forwarding and haulage groups. It now has 20 depots and offices across the country and operates its own UK and European road freight fleet, whilst also being able to facilitate a vast range of worldwide import and export services (including Customs Clearances & T1s).

The corporate team at Davis Blank Furniss, which was led by Sonio Singh, advised EFS Global on all elements of the transactions including legal due diligence and transactional matters. The team also included Lauren Sever, corporate/ commercial solicitor; Shiva Shadi – partner - who advised on employment matters; and Rhiannon Turner who worked on the property aspects.

Mark Jones, managing director of EFS Global, said: “2021 saw substantial growth for EFS and we are delighted to start 2022 by announcing these new deals. They both mark significant steps in our ongoing growth strategy and will enhance our ability to service our clients around the country.”

Sonio Singh added: “Gees Haulage and Tyneside Express are fantastic additions to EFS Global, in terms of both size and strategic fit. It was a pleasure to work on these transactions and I’m sure they will add value and reach to the firm’s fast growing operations.”

Nadeem Hussain from Pierce Accountants provided tax advice to EFS Global.