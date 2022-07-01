The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is currently in the process of talking to leadership figures from across the nation in an attempt to understand this universal trait and what it means in Britain and Northern Ireland today.

Lisa Sourbutts from CUBE HR was invited onto an episode of the podcast. Host Scott Challinor asked a series of questions about leadership and the role it has played in her career to date.

Lisa said: “We are delighted to be involved in this podcast and share our story about how I ended up having a business by accident, hopefully it will inspire others thinking of setting up.”

Lisa Sourbutts from Burnley based CUBE HR has lent her voice to a Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland podcast

Scott Challinor said: “Hosting a show like this, where you speak to genuine leaders who have been there and done it, either on a national stage or within a crucial industry sector, is an absolute honour.”

Lord Blunkett, chairman of The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said: “I think the most informative element of each episode is the first part, where Scott Challinor is able to sit down with someone who really gets how their industry works and knows how to make their organisation tick.

"Someone who’s there day in day out working hard and inspiring others. That’s what leadership is all about.”