Burnley business can take a bite out of the Apple pie with new accreditation

Mobile Masters in Parker Lane was set up by local lad John Weston when he left school 20 years ago, and the new accreditation has come as a welcome boost for the small business hit hard during the recent lockdowns.

John said: "This accreditation allows us to offer manufacture standard repairs on iPhones and MacBooks with access to genuine parts, latest tools, diagnostic equipment and up to date service manuals to the businesses and customers who would normally have had to travel out of the area to Manchester or Liverpool to an Apple Store.

"Lockdown hit the business hard, the vast majority of our repairs come though the front door and the restrictions made business very challenging. However looking to the future, I decided to improve what we offered and come out of lockdown offering more than we did before.

John Weston

"The expanded services have been very popular with locals, but also those living in surrounding areas who have travelled to find us. The additional workflow has also created additional employment opportunities and we are in talks with Burnley College and other providers to see how an apprenticeship programme could be adapted for our workflow.