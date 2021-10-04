Burnley bus operator's £1 fare is just the ticket for Christmas shopping

The flat fare for any single journey on any evening was launched by the bus firm across its networks in Lancashire and extending into Greater Manchester and Yorkshire in June, as part of a package of measures designed to encourage more people to get out and about across the region.

Since then, Transdev has seen positive results with 85 per cent of customer numbers returning to its buses in September 2021, compared with the same month in 2019 – placing the operator ahead of the Department for Transport’s data showing nationwide bus ridership at 75% of pre-pandemic levels.

Transdev now hopes its extended £1 after 7pm fare deal through to New Year’s Eve will help move the North’s economic bounce-back into top gear by attracting more cost-conscious people onto its buses for a safe night out.

Transdev Commercial Director Paul Turner said: “We know our buses can play a vital part in Lancashire’s economic revival beyond the pandemic, and with that in mind, we created our £1 after 7pm fare deal to support the North West’s evening economy and help everyone to enjoy travelling safely for less.

“We originally planned to offer the £1 evening fare until the end of September, and as it’s clearly helping to attract more people to return to the bus with all the benefits that brings to leisure-based businesses, we’ve decided to extend it through until the end of December.

“All of our buses are clean, safe and ready to go as always, and with this extended low fare in place, we hope our offer will deliver a welcome early pre-Christmas boost to the economic revival already being seen in Lancashire’s town and city centres.”