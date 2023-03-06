News you can trust since 1877
The best places to get a pie in and around Burnley and Padiham, according to Burnley Express readers

British Pie Week: The best places to get a pie in Burnley and Padiham, according to Express readers

It's British Pie Week and what better way to celebrate than tucking into your favourite flavour?

By John Deehan
3 hours ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 2:49pm

Meat and Potato, Cheese and Onion, Steak and Kidney; pies are a mouthwatering British tradition that have been around for centuries.

British Pie Week was actually founded in 2007 by Jus-Rol, a British pastry-rolling company.

To celebrate, we asked our readers where their go-to place was for a piece of pastry heaven.

In no particular order, here are 9 of the best:

1. Haffners Butchers

Keirby Walk, Burnley.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Mill Town Pies

Colne Road, Burnley.

Photo: Google

3. PIEeaze

Burnley Market Hall.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Oddie's

St James' Street, Burnley

Photo: Google

