It's British Pie Week and what better way to celebrate than tucking into your favourite flavour?

Meat and Potato, Cheese and Onion, Steak and Kidney; pies are a mouthwatering British tradition that have been around for centuries.

British Pie Week was actually founded in 2007 by Jus-Rol, a British pastry-rolling company.

To celebrate, we asked our readers where their go-to place was for a piece of pastry heaven.

In no particular order, here are 9 of the best:

1 . Haffners Butchers Keirby Walk, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Mill Town Pies Colne Road, Burnley. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . PIEeaze Burnley Market Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Oddie's St James' Street, Burnley Photo: Google Photo Sales