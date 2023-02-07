The BHF Burnley Home Store is inviting nearby residents who may be looking for something new to try, to take on one of the fantastic volunteering roles available.

As well as providing crucial support to the BHF, volunteering can also provide great work experience, boost your CV, increase wellbeing and provide a social network within the local community.

The BHF are asking those who can offer a few hours or possibly a couple of mornings or afternoons a week to come and join the team, meet people and learn some new skills.

The BHF shop in Burnley

Volunteers can learn and develop a range of skills, from telephone and logistical administration and helping on the shop floor or even helping to research, photograph and list items for the BHF online shop.

Behind the scenes there are also physical warehouse activities or specialist roles for those who want to channel their passion for home interiors and electricals.

These roles can provide transferrable skills for job applications and help with boosting confidence, while also helping the BHF raise funds for life saving research.

The charity is now urging the local community to support their nearest shop by taking up flexible volunteering opportunities, wether its a few shifts or a longer-term commitment.

Every pound raised in BHF shops helps the charity to support those living with heart and circulatory diseases. Your gift of time can help the BHF, help them.