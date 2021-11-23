'Best Curry House' in Burnley will now go on to fight for UK title

The Tiffin Cup, which is held every year to find the most popular South Asian restaurant in the country, gives each MP the ability to nominate one curry house from their area.

In response, Antony Higginbotham launched a competition allowing residents to choose who they wanted to represent Burnley and Padiham.

And with more than 100 entries, the Aroma Restaurant in Church Street came out top.

“We have so many fantastic Asian takeaways and restaurants within the borough so it was hard to choose just one," said Mr Higginbotham.

"That’s why I asked residents to vote for who our nomination should be for this award.

"Just as I expected, there was quite a selection from right across the borough, showing just how many amazing places we have in Burnley and Padiham.

"I’d like to congratulate Aroma Restaurant for topping the poll and wish them all the best in the national competition”.

Aroma owner Abdul Majeed

Aroma will now be visited by a mystery diner who will draw up a shortlist of the 10 best restaurants in the UK.