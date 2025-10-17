Award-winning Dough Ball Pizza Company reveals secret Burnley ingredient behind its ‘Great Taste’

Perhaps as secret as some of its ingredients, Burnley has a hidden gem of a company that has been quietly providing some of the best artisan pizza dough to restaurants and companies around the country, so we went along to cast an eye and have a taste.

The Dough Ball Pizza Company, based at the Farrington Road industrial estate, was founded in 2012 by Giovanni “Gigi” Pillitteri, but the tradition of family pizza making started life in the far more traditional climes of Palermo in Sicily before war brought his forebears to East Lancashire.

Generations later, Giovanni, who holds a Master’s in marketing, blends traditional Italian methods with modern precision. And it’s working. The company recently received a coveted eight Great Taste Awards.

I went along to see what all the fuss was about, and try my hand at making my first pizza, with a little help from Giovanni of course.

Giovanni said: “We originally started in the early 1900s in Palermo. It was my great-grandmother and her husband. Due to the war and other issues, the company stopped, but the knowledge and know-how was passed on.

“As I’m the oldest son I decided to take the challenge and open my factory. We’ve grown organically over the years. This year we decided to enter our products in the Great Taste Awards and won an unprecedented eight stars. We’re officialy the most-awarded pizza dough manufacturer in the UK now, and we’re going for new accreditations.”

Continuing the trend of blending traditional techniques with modern tastes, Giovanni said the company produced a range of “trending” pizza doughs including Neopolitan, Detroit-style, vegan and poolish. Indeed, they cover the entire spectrum of pizza.

And while Naples and Palermo are places where pizza is a fabric of society, Burnley’ famed textile industry, or rather its related climate, plays a surprising role in the success of the company’s pizza dough.

The soft plentiful water of the North-West, essential in powering Burnley and the world’s first major textile industry, has proved the perfect ingredient for this pleasing pizza dough.

“Lancashire water, historically used in the cotton industry, mimics Neopolitan water and so enhances pizza dough and helps with the fermentation level. Water from the cities and down south tastes foul in comparison.”