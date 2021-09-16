Average Burnley property price rises above £100,000 for the first time

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 12.4% annual growth.

The average Burnley house price in July was £100,875, Land Registry figures show – a 3% increase on June. That makes Burnley one of the cheapest places to buy a house in the whole country.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the North West, where prices decreased 7.6%, and Burnley outperformed the 3.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

The average Burnley house price in July was £100,875, Land Registry figures show – a 3% increase on June.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Burnley rose by £11,000 – putting the area 29th among the North-West’s 43 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Rossendale, where property prices increased on average by 19.9%, to £169,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hyndburn gained 4.4% in value, giving an average price of £105,000.

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Burnley in July – they increased 3.4%, to £66,314 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 8.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 2.7% monthly; up 13.3% annually; £190,890 average

Semi-detached: up 3.1% monthly; up 11.3% annually; £123,270 average

Terraced: up 3% monthly; up 12.8% annually; £85,638 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Burnley spent an average of £91,000 on their property – £10,000 more than a year ago, and £22,000 more than in July 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £113,000 on average in July – 23.6% more than first-time buyers.

Buyers paid less for properties in Burnley than anywhere else in the UK in July. The average price paid in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.3 million), at the other end of the scale, would buy 13.2 homes in Burnley .