The shopping giant’s top picks for the festive season combine nostalgia and modern crazes, with L.O.L Surprise and Paw Patrol items also on the list.

And for that nostalgic hit, there is the LEGO Luigi Starter Course - an interactive and building game - and Pictionary Air Harry Potter.

The Polly Pocket Rainbow Funland Theme Park, L.O.L Surprise! Movie Making Studio and Linkimals Dance n Groove Penguin add to the list.

1. Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turtle Photo Sales

2. Spidey and his Amazing Friends – Marvel Web-Quarters Playset Photo Sales

3. Linkimals Dance n Grove Penguin Photo Sales

4. Luigi Starter Course Photo Sales