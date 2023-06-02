12 of the best fish and chip shops in Burnley and Padiham
What’s for tea tonight?
By John Deehan
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 08:42 BST
On National Fish and Chip Day, surely there’s only one option.
The chippy tea was invented for Friday nights, so to celebrate this fishiest of days, the Burnley Express has complied a list of 12 of the best fish and chip shops across the borough (in no particular order) – all you need to do is say whether or not you want salt and vineger.
Is your favourite chippy on the list? If not, email [email protected]
