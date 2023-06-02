News you can trust since 1877
12 of the best fish and chip shops in Burnley and Padiham

What’s for tea tonight?
By John Deehan
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 08:42 BST

On National Fish and Chip Day, surely there’s only one option.

The chippy tea was invented for Friday nights, so to celebrate this fishiest of days, the Burnley Express has complied a list of 12 of the best fish and chip shops across the borough (in no particular order) – all you need to do is say whether or not you want salt and vineger.

Is your favourite chippy on the list? If not, email [email protected]

Who fancies a chippy tea this evening?

1. WFXPnews-22-03-22-fish and chip PAP-NW

Who fancies a chippy tea this evening? Photo: Unknown

Padiham Road, Burnley

2. Ightenhill Fish Bar

Padiham Road, Burnley Photo: NA

Parliament Street, Burnley.

3. Belfields Chippy

Parliament Street, Burnley. Photo: Google

Towneley Street, Burnley.

4. Towneley Street Chippy

Towneley Street, Burnley. Photo: Google

