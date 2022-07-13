Park View, Yorkshire Street, Burnley

10 of the best Burnley beer gardens, according to Express readers

It’s going to be a scorcher!

By John Deehan
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 1:47 pm

With weather folk forecasting sunshine and temperatures in the region of 30 degrees this weekend, there’s only one thing for it – beer garden.

Don’t even dare think about cleaning the house, or washing the car; get down to the pub, order a nice cold glass of your favourite tipple, and soak up those rays. Who knows when it might happen again?

We asked Burnley Express readers to tell us where they enjoyed sitting outside most while enjoying a drink, and here were the most popular answers (in no particular order):

1. The Ram Inn

Burnley Road, Burnley .

Finsley Gate, Burnley.

3. Penny Black

Hargreaves Street, Burnley.

4. The Royal Dyche

Yorkshire Street, Burnley.

Burnley
