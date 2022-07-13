10 of the best Burnley beer gardens, according to Express readers

With weather folk forecasting sunshine and temperatures in the region of 30 degrees this weekend, there’s only one thing for it – beer garden.

Don’t even dare think about cleaning the house, or washing the car; get down to the pub, order a nice cold glass of your favourite tipple, and soak up those rays. Who knows when it might happen again?

We asked Burnley Express readers to tell us where they enjoyed sitting outside most while enjoying a drink, and here were the most popular answers (in no particular order):

1. The Ram Inn Burnley Road, Burnley .

2. Finsley Gate, Burnley.

3. Penny Black Hargreaves Street, Burnley.

4. The Royal Dyche Yorkshire Street, Burnley.