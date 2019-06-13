Community radio station Ribble FM amplified thanks to David Wilson homes

David Wilson Homes North West has sponsored a Lancashire community radio station, Ribble FM, by donating money towards a new antenna.

The donation was made through the company’s ‘Our Space Your Place’ community initiative. The scheme aims to support community projects and local charities throughout the North West.

Ribble FM operates as a local and professional community radio station for the benefit of the area which relies on volunteers.

It gives community members a voice, with over 500 community members interviewed live on air and this platform has helped raise over £100,000 for charities. The station aims to reflect and enhance the local area and showcase the towns and villages in the area which make up the unique place to live.

As it is a community radio station, it needed to raise funding for a new antenna and David Wilson Homes donated £1,000 to cover this cost.

Planning director Andrew Taylor was on hand to see the new antenna as well as give an interview on the David Wilson Homes’ nearby Monk’s Cross development

and what it is bringing to the local area.

Kath Lord-Green, founder and executive director at Ribble FM, said: “We can’t thank David Wilson Homes enough for supporting our communication station, we

have to have help and donations to keep us on air. The new antenna was much needed and is making a huge difference to the station. It’s nice to see David Wilson

Homes putting back into the community.”

Andrew Taylor, Planning Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “It is an honour for us to have supported Ribble FM as they provide such a valuable service

to Clitheroe and the surrounding towns and villages.

“This is a great platform for local people and we are happy that we could provide a new antenna so that they can further their reach across Ribble Valley and continue

their good work. “