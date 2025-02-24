SPAR Barrowford has reopened its doors to customers following a complete refurbishment.

There was a feelgood factor in the air as the ribbon was cut by Mayor of Pendle Coun Mohmmad Aslam to officially reopen the store, joined by representatives from Barrowford Celtic Football Club and Barrowford Cricket Club who have received contributions from SPAR ahead of the relaunch.

Ian Hall, chairman of James Hall & Co. Ltd, owner of SPAR Barrowford, company stores director Fiona Drummond, and new store manager Stacy Atherton also joined the community photo opportunity as eager locals queued outside.

Mayor of Pendle Coun. Mohmmad Aslam officially reopens SPAR Barrowford.

Barrowford School Choir performed live in the store as part of the reopening, and a family fun day was integrated into the occasion with face painting, in-store games, free samples, and free hot drinks on offer.

A new entrance to the store has maximised the floor space and revamped the shopping experience, complemented by contemporary refrigeration, lighting, and shelving which have vastly improved the store environment.

Barrowford resident of 35 years, Lisa Titchiner, said: “I have always shopped here. I would say it’s a classic convenience store, and I love the hours of operation. But it feels so much more than that now with the range in store, and it is so bright and airy! There is such a huge choice and there is nothing really you cannot get.”

Carl Jeffery, chairman of Barrowford Celtic Football Club said: “We really appreciate SPAR approaching us as a sponsor and we value being invited down to the reopening of the store which makes it extra special. We use the store regularly as a club and it is great to see it reopened. I am especially pleased that SPAR have been keen to support the club’s Academy development and growth of our female football teams which I am particularly passionate about.”

Inside the recently refurbished SPAR Barrowford.

Jonny Ormerod, captain of Barrowford Cricket 1st XI, said: “SPAR’s support covering the cost of our match balls is brilliant and it really helps set us up for the season ahead. The club won a trophy last year, and we compete against teams every week that have the luxury of bringing in bar revenue and can spend thousands on their grounds and facilities. We rely solely on the support of local businesses, and you cannot get much more local to our club than SPAR Barrowford.”

Fiona Drummond added: “From the moment you walk through the door, SPAR Barrowford has the wow factor. We have transformed our offer and created a warm and inviting community store.

“I was delighted to hear the glowing comments from our customers who had missed it dearly. Stacy and the store team are looking forward to welcoming more of our customers back in over the coming days to discover the amazing new shopping experience they have on their doorstep.”