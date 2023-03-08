National vehicle leasing broker, xlcr Vehicle Leasing, is the official sponsor of the prestigious Player of the Year category at this year’s event – the first national ceremony dedicated to celebrating females in the sport.

The Women’s Football Awards will take place in May as the people, brands and organisations who are contributing to the phenomenal growth of the sport are set to be honoured for the first time.

The glittering event is set to be hosted by former Chelsea and England international Eni Aluko plus Sky Sports presenter Jamie Carragher and will take place in London on May 25th.

XLCR managing director Shaun O’Neill, operations director Tracey Whalley, and chief executive Lee Duerden

Lee Duerden, chief executive of xlcr Vehicle Leasing, said: “We’re proud to be sponsoring the first ever Women’s Football Awards. This is a big step for recognising women in the game – and xlcr Vehicle Leasing can’t wait to be part of it.

“At xlcr we do everything we can to promote diversity within the automotive industry – one which, like football, has traditionally been very male-dominated. 25% of our own workforce is female, and women work across every single department from new business to service delivery. Further to this, 20% of our senior managers are female.

“As we move to lead the way in championing women in the leasing broker industry, this sponsorship will help champion women in another underrepresented area – football.

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing who wins the xlcr Vehicle Leasing Player of the Year at the 2023 Women’s Football Awards and continuing our work to increase diversity across the board.”

It is the first major awards event recognising the achievements of women’s football at every level and comes ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Eni Aluko, who made 102 appearances for the England national team and is now a leading women’s football broadcaster, said: “The Women’s Football Awards is going to be an event of celebration that will shine a light on players, individuals and organisations doing phenomenal work to grow the women’s game.

“The awards will be an important platform to recognise the key players and allies both on and off the pitch, who have raised the bar for women’s football. I’m delighted to be hosting with Jamie Carragher, it is going to be a special night.”

Joining Aluko as co-host for the inaugural Women’s Football Awards is former Liverpool and England defender turned Sky Sports presenter Jamie Carragher. The Champions League winning football legend, who is a prominent advocate for the growth of women’s football, said:

“In recent years the growth of the women’s game has been phenomenal. The Lionesses’ European Championships triumph helped fans around the world fall in love with women’s football.

“It is time the people involved got the recognition they deserve and that is why the Women’s Football Awards are so important. It will celebrate the players, personalities, brands and allies who have been key in lifting the profile of women’s football.”

The public can now nominate for the Women’s Football Awards shortlist at www.womensfootballawards.com