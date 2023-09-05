News you can trust since 1877
Coast Apartments, Arnside, Quite Simply French and Pele Tower in Lancashire amongst 100 winners at of VisitEngland 2023 ROSE Awards

Five accommodation providers in Lancashire were recognised as being among the best in the country at the VisitEngland 2023 ROSE Awards.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Sep 2023, 19:47 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 19:54 BST

The ROSE Awards recognise the accommodation providers across England who provide visitors with the warmest of welcomes.

They celebrate the establishments where the owners, management and employees, irrespective of their star rating, style or type of accommodation, provide outstanding experiences for their customers.

VisitEngland Advisory Board Member Nadine Thomson said: “The ROSE Awards celebrate and champion the accommodation businesses across England who go above and beyond in their customer service to guarantee visitors have amazing experiences.

“There truly is a place to stay to suit all tastes and budgets in England and these awards also highlight the exceptional variety on offer.”

VisitEngland announced the 100 winners of this year’s ROSE Award on Tuesday (September 5).

Here are the 20 winners in the North West:

The full list of winners can be viewed by clicking HERE.

.

1. VisitEngland announces winners of 2023 ROSE Award

. Photo: Google

Napier Avenue, Blackpool FY4 1PA

2. Arnside, Blackpool (Self-Catering)

Napier Avenue, Blackpool FY4 1PA Photo: Google

Empress Drive, Blackpool, FY2 9SE

3. Shells Apartment, Coast Apartments, Blackpool

Empress Drive, Blackpool, FY2 9SE Photo: Google

St Georges Quay, Lancaster, LA1 1RD

4. Quite Simply French, Lancaster

St Georges Quay, Lancaster, LA1 1RD Photo: Google

