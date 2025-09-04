Clitheroe tech company wins prestigious award

Local technology company YUDU Sentinel, headquartered in Clitheroe, has been crowned winner of the prestigious BCI Europe Award for Continuity & Resilience Provider – Product, competing alongside names from some of the biggest names in global business, including Deutsche Bahn, Sky, Coca-Cola, Transport for London and Motorola.

The award, presented by the Business Continuity Institute (BCI), is regarded as the highest accolade in Europe for companies that help organisations prepare for and manage major crises such as cyberattacks, natural disasters, or operational failures.

YUDU Sentinel’s winning product, Sentinel Spaces, was launched in May 2024 and is already being used by global businesses, NHS Trusts, and UK government bodies. It is a secure cloud-based platform that keeps communication flowing when traditional IT systems are down or compromised — particularly during a cyberattack — providing a “digital lifeboat” for organisations at their most critical moments.

Pride for Clitheroe and Lancashire

Richard Stephenson, CEO and founder of YUDU Sentinel, said:

“To bring this prestigious award back to Clitheroe is an incredible moment for our team and a proud day for Lancashire.

The BCI Awards are the pinnacle of recognition in our industry, and winning against such tough competition shows that world-class innovation can be built right here in the Ribble Valley.

This award is a tribute to the hard work of our brilliant local team and the trust our clients place in us to deliver technology that keeps organisations running when disaster strikes.”

Boosting Lancashire’s Tech Economy

YUDU Sentinel’s success is also a win for Lancashire’s growing technology economy.

Operating from Clitheroe, the company employs a skilled team of software developers, cyber security specialists, and resilience experts, many of whom are local to the Ribble Valley and surrounding areas.

Richard Stephenson added:

“Technology is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the UK economy, and here in Lancashire, we are proving that you don’t need to be based in London or Manchester to make a global impact.

By building and exporting cutting-edge crisis management solutions from Clitheroe, we are creating high-value tech jobs, nurturing local talent, and showing young people that there’s a future in digital innovation right here on their doorstep.”

The company works closely with local education providers to encourage careers in technology and crisis management, supporting the region’s ambition to become a hub for cyber resilience and innovation.

Why Sentinel Spaces Stood Out

In an age of escalating cyber threats, Sentinel Spaces provides organisations with a secure, independent platform to keep operating when their primary systems are unavailable.

Key features include:

• Secure two-way messaging, voice and video crisis rooms, and whiteboarding tools.

• Instant access to critical recovery plans and emergency documents.

• Independent, “air-gapped” servers that continue to function even during major cyberattacks.

• A unique design that bridges central command with localised response, enabling global teams to coordinate seamlessly.

Clients include major names such as Ricoh Europe, Willis Towers Watson, NHS Trusts, and UK government bodies like the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

About the BCI Europe Awards

The Business Continuity Institute Europe Awards celebrate excellence in business continuity and resilience, recognising companies and professionals who make a difference when disaster strikes.

Winners from the European awards automatically go on to compete at the BCI Global Awards, where the best organisations from across the world are judged head-to-head.

Website: www.sentinelresilience.com